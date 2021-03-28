Covid-19 vaccination eligibility expands

More people are eligible for coronavirus vaccinations. The S.C. Department of Health in March moved to Phase 1b, which includes all people age 55 and older. It also includes people 16-64 with “high-risk” medical conditions, frontline workers with occupational risk, and school staff. The state expects to further expand eligibility around April 12 by implementing Phase 1c, which will include those age 45 and up. Phase 2 is set to begin around May 3, in which people 16 and older will be eligible. Online appointments can be made at scdhec.gov/ vaxlocator or by calling 1-866-365-8110.