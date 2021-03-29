Community Connection

The Victims Services Center and the Pre- Trial Intervention program donated toiletries, healthy snacks, school supplies, and clothing to CAPA and the Open Arms Children’s Home, which primarily serves children ages 12 and older who have been removed from an abusive or neglectful situation.

Essential items were donated recently to the area’s only home for abused and neglected children thanks to a community partnership between the Child Abuse Prevention Association, the 14th Circuit Victims Services Center and a Solicitor’s Office program.

THE LITERACY CENTER EARNS AWARDS; 8 VOLUNTEERS INDUCTED INTO HALL OF FAME

Adult literacy nonprofit The Literacy Center was recently awarded two honors: the Stepped Up to the Plate Award and the Facility Enhancement Award. TLC earned the Stepped Up to the Plate honor, presented by the Department of South Carolina Adult Education, for its COVID-19 response. The Facility Enhancement honor was earned for TLC’s improvements made to its learning centers on Hilton Head Island and in Bluffton. Eight TLC volunteers — with a combined total of 125 years of service — were inducted into the SCAE‘s Hall of Fame: Charlie McOuat, Tim Drake, Barbara Bates, Steven Fee, James Kadra, Corina Altamirano, Peggy Geraghty and Betty Hershman.

COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF THE LOWCOUNTRY AWARDS GRANTS TO 13 NONPROFITS

In its ninth round of COVID-19 grantmaking, Community Foundation of the Lowcountry awarded $99,400 to 13 nonprofit organizations working the front lines of COVID-19 relief efforts. To date, $655,481 has been granted. Antioch Educational Center (Beaufort, Hampton and Jasper counties) was awarded $6,500; Bluffton Community Food Kitchen (Beaufort County) received $7,000; Bluffton Self Help (Beaufort County) was awarded $7,000; First Estill Baptist Church (Hampton County) received $4,600; Greater Faith International Ministries (Hampton County) was awarded $3,500; Hampton United Methodist Church (Hampton County) was awarded $10,000; Healing Waters Mission & Wellness Center (Beaufort and Jasper counties) was awarded $4,500; Love Abound CDC (Hampton and Jasper counties) was awarded $3,500; Lowcountry Food Bank (Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties) received $20,000; Marshview Community Organic Farms (Beaufort County) was awarded $10,800; New Destiny Center Inc. (Jasper County) received $5,500; Partners in Transition, Inc. (Beaufort and Jasper counties) was awarded $6,500; and Women of Faith and Power Ministries (Beaufort and Jasper counties) received $10,000.

WOMEN’S ASSOCIATION OF HILTON HEAD GIVES BACK

The Women’s Association of Hilton Head recently celebrated its 60th anniversary with a community outreach event benefiting Second Helpings in front of the Whole Foods Market off U.S. 278. More than 2,100 pounds of food were donated in four hours. Through the generosity of WAHHI members and community neighbors, $2,265 in cash and check donations were collected.

FOUR NONPROFITS RECEIVE HUD FUNDING

In the final round of COVID-19-related grantmaking, four nonprofits received $55,221 to help Hilton Head Island residents with rent, utilities, mortgage, food, transportation, childcare, education and other needs. The funds come from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grants the Town of Hilton Head Island received last year. The nonprofits receiving grants were: Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head Island ($4,739) for cleaning expenses and PPE; The Children’s Center ($18,482) for tuition assistance for students from low- to moderate-income families on Hilton Head Island whose families must quarantine due to COVID exposure; The Hilton Head Island Deep Well Project ($16,000) to be paid to landlords or utility providers on behalf of residents who meet income requirements; and Sandalwood Community Food Pantry ($16,000) for food and PPE to be distributed to low- to moderate-income residents of Hilton Head Island.

GOOD CITIZENS AWARDS GIVEN TO FOUR HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS

Four high school seniors received the DAR Good Citizens Award from the Emily Geiger Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution for exhibiting qualities of good citizenship in their schools, homes and communities: Amelie Ratliff, May River High School; Hannah Reilley, Ridgeland-Hardeeville; Owen Sullivan, John Paul II Catholic School; Mattison Vaigneur, Thomas Heyward Academy. Each received a pin, DAR Award certificate and a $50 check.

WOMEN IN PHILANTHROPY AWARDS $75,000 FOR COVID-19 RECOVERY

Three nonprofit organizations received grants from the Women in Philanthropy to help with coronavirus recovery. Antioch Education Center, Foundation for Educational Excellence, and Volunteers in Medicine Hilton Head Island each received $25,000.

GFWC WOMAN’S LEAGUE OPENS 3RD ‘BOOK NOOK’ LIBRARY

The GFWC Woman’s League of the Lowcountry in Bluffton opened the third Mr. Pig’s Book Nook Lending Library in Piggly Wiggly, this time in Hardeeville. Two other Book Nooks have been established in Piggly Wigglys in Ridgeland and Port Royal.

VILLAGE COVE ASSISTED LIVING EARNS AWARD

Senioradvisor.com and A Place For Mom honored Village Cove Assisted Living on Hilton Head the “Best of the Best” award. Village Cove is Hilton Head’s only freestanding assisted living community, according to its website.

BEAUFORT COUNTY VA RELOCATES

The Beaufort County Veterans Affairs has moved to the Department of Special Needs Building on 100 Clear Water Way. The office number is 843-255-6880.

HILTON HEAD HOSPITAL PERFORMS ROBOTIC KNEE REPLACEMENT

Hilton Head Hospital completed its first same-day robotic-assisted total knee replacement using the CORI Surgical System.

