Community Connection

Deep Well Project received a $500 check from StoneWorks from proceeds of StoneWorks’ winter Level porcelain promotion. Customers received a discount on their Level porcelain and StoneWorks donated to Deep Well on their behalf.

HOPEFUL HORIZONS RECOGNIZES VOLUNTEERS FOR OUTSTANDING SERVICE

Hopeful Horizons recently honored its volunteers. Awards were presented via Zoom to Marilyn Mueller, outstanding service to the Charles St. office; Lary Jones of Bluffton, outstanding service to the Bluffton and Okatie offices; Carol McGarth, outstanding service to the emergency domestic violence shelter; Jennifer Palmer of Hilton Head, outstanding service as a hospital advocate; Beth Young of Beaufort, Race4Love chairwoman, outstanding service with fundraising; Helen Tallone, outstanding service with the Strengthening Families Program; and Gail Temple, outstanding service in community education.

The Hopeful Horizons Volunteer of the Year Award was given to Dr. Mary Helen Niemeyer. The Hopeful Horizons Award was given to rape crisis volunteer Cinda Seamon of Hilton Head for her more than three decades of services to Hopeful Horizons.

BERKELEY HALL CHARITABLE FOUNDATION SUPPORTS MEALS ON WHEELS

Meals-on-Wheels, Bluffton-Hilton Head was awarded a grant by the Berkeley Hall Charitable Foundation.

“The Berkeley Hall Charitable Foundation’s vision is to help non-profits improve lives by funding projects that address the basic human needs of the most vulnerable residents of the Greater Bluffton community,” said Mary Lou Bacik, Berkeley Hall Charitable Foundation chair.

Narvel Weese, director and grants coordinator at Meals-on-Wheels, Bluffton- Hilton Head, said the funds will be used to help deliver an estimated 6,000 meals in 2021. Last year, Meals-on-Wheels, Bluffton-Hilton Head delivered more than 27,300 meals to those in need in the Bluffton, Hilton Head, and Sun City area.

FOUNDATION AWARDS FUNDS FOR PROJECTS AT HILTON HEAD SCHOOLS

The Foundation for Educational Excellence recently awarded $61,000 for projects at five schools on Hilton Head Island to help offset learning deficiencies resulting from COVID-19 school closures. The funds benefit Hilton Head Island School for the Creative Arts, Hilton Head Island Early Childhood Center, Hilton Head Island Elementary School, Hilton Head Island Middle School and Hilton Head Island High School.

SECOND HELPINGS PRESENTS FOUNDERS’ AWARDS

The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce (Supporter of the Year) and Kroger Company Family of Stores (Food Donor of the Year) were recognized by Second Helpings. The Chamber of Commerce was selected because it has “consistently connected Second Helpings with businesses” that provide essential support for food rescue and distribution. Kroger was a sponsor of the Share the Bounty fundraising event in 2019, as well as the most recent $10,000 to help purchase food during the pandemic.

HILTON HEAD SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA ANNOUNCES YOUTH WINNERS

Fifteen-year-old Brandon Leonard, a cellist from Stone Mountain, Ga., won the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra’s 2021 Youth Concerto Competition. Leonard captured the top prize performing the first movement of Franz Joseph Haydn’s Cello Concerto No. 1 in C major.

The top prize includes a cash award plus the opportunity to perform with the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra during the 2021-2022 season. Cellist Joshua Kováč, 13, from Johnson City, Tenn., won second prize. Third prize was awarded to 15-year-old violinist Iris Shepherd from Henry, Tenn.

USCB LAUNCHES NEW GRADUATE PROGRAM IN LITERACY

The University of South Carolina Beaufort has launched a new graduate program in Literacy, designed for current South Carolina teachers. Beginning Summer 2021, USCB’s Education Department will prepare teachers to improve reading achievement. There are three ways to participate:

The M.Ed. in Literacy is a 36-credit-hour degree program, leading to add-on certification as a Literacy Teacher and Literacy Coach.

The Graduate Certificate, a 12-credit-hour series of four courses, leading to an “SC Read to Succeed Endorsement.”

One Course at a Time is for professional development on an as-needed/as-interested basis. For more, visit admissions.uscb.edu/apply/graduate-student/literacy/index.html

WEXFORD FOUNDATION AWARDS $258,000 TO 32 LOCAL CHARITIES

The Wexford Foundation awarded $258,000 in new and sustaining grants to 32 local charities this past year. The key to the achievement, a news release said, was a matching donation challenge of up to $100,000 by a Wexford member, which was earned in full through the backing of the Wexford membership. This support was in addition to $100,000 of emergency funding raised in April 2020, which was donated to 15 charities serving families in need when COVID-19 impacted the area.

The Wexford Foundation awarded $358,000 in 2020 and more than $1.6 million since its inception in 2012.

PALMETTO DUNES INTRODUCES TOPTRACER RANGE TECHNOLOGY

Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort has partnered with Toptracer Range to upgrade its Robert Trent Jones practice range and learning center.

The facility will feature 15 covered, outdoor bays with high-speed cameras, TV monitors, technology and games. With Toptracer Range, guests can compete against friends, play virtual courses and receive instant shot feedback on interactive game screens.

The ball-tracking technology is used during televised PGA events to track shots. Toptracer Range technology uses high speed cameras, coupled with computer algorithms, to provide instantaneous ball tracking information, a news release said.

DAR ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF AMERICAN HISTORY ESSAY CONTEST

The Emily Geiger Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution recognized winners of its American History essay contest: Ali Murphy (sixth grade) and Maxwell Homann (seventh grade) from Cross Schools and Nathan Vu (eighth grade) of H. E. McCracken Middle School.

The topic was the Boston Massacre. The students were asked to imagine living in Boston and, after witnessing the events of March 5, 1770, describe their family’s discussion about the event. Murphy is also the state winner.