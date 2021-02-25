RBC Heritage returns April 12-18

The fan guide to safety policies for the 2021 event is listed at RBCHeritage.com/COVID19 .

The 53rd annual RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing is set for April 12-18, with limited spectators on-site and strict health and safety protocols. COVID protocols include mandatory use of facial coverings and social distancing, according to a news release.

“We are looking forward to conducting the 2021 RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing to support educational and charitable initiatives and to enhance the quality of life and economic vitality in and around the State of South Carolina,” said Tournament Director Steve Wilmot.

Duane Parrish, Director of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, has been named the 2021 RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing Tournament Chairman. Parrish has more than 40 years in the hospitality industry. He became a member of the Heritage Classic Foundation Board of Directors in 2011.

For updates on tickets, visit rbcheritage.com or Facebook (RBC Heritage) and Twitter (@RBC_Heritage). Call 843-671-2448.