DHEC launches new COVID-19 vaccine information line

S.C. DHEC has added a new phone information line to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines at 1-866-365-8110. The vaccine information line is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week and is for those who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and the contact information. The care line (1-855-472- 3432), available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, and helps those who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.