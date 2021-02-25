Ordinance to help protect Sea Turtles

Hilton Head Town Council’s Public Planning Committee passed an ordinance that updates the Town’s existing Sea Turtle Protection standards. The ordinance requires all indoor and outdoor light fixtures that are visible from the beach to be shielded so the bulbs are not visible or are turned off between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. during sea turtle nesting season from May 1- Oct. 31, a news release said. It also requires all windows and glass doors in new structures to have sea turtle friendly tinting. Town Council will consider the ordinance for approval. If passed, it will take effect May 1.