Community Connection

The Arts and Culture Community Service Program of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Woman’s League of the Lowcountry and Piggly Wiggly Store has teamed up to create a Mr. Pig’s Book Nook inside the Ridgeland store. Members and friends of GFWC have donated more than 1,000 books for children between the grades of pre-K-8. This will provide a lending library to benefit local children in an important way.

The GFWC Woman’s League of the Lowcountry serve non-profits in Jasper and Beaufort counties. Membership is open to all women of the Lowcountry.



Nonprofits receive $159,612 in COVID-19 relief funds

In a fourth round of COVID-19-related grantmaking, three nonprofits received $159,612. The Foundation for Educational Excellence received $61,000 for two projects to offset learning deficiencies resulting from COVID-19 school closures; The Children’s Center was awarded $43,612 for remediation costs, personal protection equipment (PPE) and other safety supplies; and Volunteers in Medicine Hilton Head Island, in collaboration with the Greater Island Council, was awarded $55,000 to provide isolation boxes and/or lodging for low- to moderate-income residents of Hilton Head Island who have tested positive for COVID-19 and who live in congregate housing, to prevent the spread of the virus through the household.

The money comes from $770,437 in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grants the Town of Hilton Head Island received.

Don Ryan Center expands with Hardeeville program

The Don Ryan Center for Innovation announced an expansion of the organization’s business-building programs and services into the City of Hardeeville. The DRCI will work with Hardeeville businesses to provide resources, programs and one-on-one business consulting.

The DRCI is offering free membership to all local Hardeeville businesses, a news release said.

“This new alliance will further grow our vibrant business community here in Hardeeville and be an important resource for businesses of all sizes and throughout all industries,” said Michael Czymbor, City Manager of Hardeeville.

Hilton Head Christian unveils new campus

The new Hilton Head Christian Academy campus in Bluffton made its debut last month. Officials held a ribbon cutting Jan. 15 for the 70,000-square-foot, $23 million campus, which is designed to fit the student, according to school leaders and campus designers. HHCA, which opened on Hilton Head in 1979, has nearly 500 students from around the Lowcountry in its K-12 program. The ground was broken for the new campus in May 2019.

Hilton Head Hospital welcomes first baby of 2021

Hilton Head Hospital celebrated the birth of Aibileen Maelouise Clary, the hospital’s first baby of the new year. She was born at 4:12 a.m. Jan. 1, the hospital said. Aibileen is Taylor Clary of Bluffton’s first child.

Sea Pines CC Recognized as one of America’s Healthiest Clubs

Sea Pines Country Club was named one of “America’s Healthiest Clubs” for the third consecutive year, according Prevo Health Solutions. Sea Pines Country Club scored over 90% in five of the seven rating categories, according to a news release. Sea Pines Country Club opened a $3 million fitness center in 2019.

Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head receive pillows, educational items

Patricia and Cary Levitt donated more than 100 new pillows and 250 pillowcases to the Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head Island. Pat Levitt is a speech pathologist who also had an Amazon shop dedicated to creative educational items for children. She closed her shop and decided to donate her inventory to the Club. The pillowcases have practice problems on them based on the Common Core Standards and are designed to improve social interaction, vocabulary growth, spelling practice, and math concept practice.

Bluffton Teacher Named Extraordinary Educator

Ashley Powell Schneider, a fifth-grade teacher at Pritchardville Elementary School in Bluffton, has been named an Extraordinary Educator by Curriculum Associates, a news release said. Scheider is among 44 teachers from 26 states and Washington, D.C., chosen for the national honor that recognizes educators based on their classroom excellence, including their successes during the remote learning period dating back to last March.

Hilton Head Rotary Announces 2021 Academic Scholarship Program

The Rotary Club of Hilton Head Island is offering academic scholarships to graduating high school seniors. Awardees are eligible to receive scholarship funding of $4,000 per year for a maximum of four years. Applicants must reside on Hilton Head Island and/or attend a Hilton Head Island school (public or private). The scholarship application and additional information is available on the Club's website at hiltonheadrotary.org. Application deadline is March 14.

Financial learning center for kids opens in Bluffton

Smart Company Kids Zone, “where learning and fun come together,” is open on Buckwalter Parkway in Bluffton. It is as an all-in-one financial intelligence and family entertainment center, with the entertainment center themed after the stock market. The Zone hosts parties and field trips. To learn more, visit smartcompanykids.com.