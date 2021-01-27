LOCAL CONTEST: Photos of the month

1. A Great Egret in full breeding plumage at the Rookery at Pinckney Island during mating season as photographed by Mary Alice Tartler.
2. A sunrise looking over Colleton River toward Spring Island from John Metzger’s home in Belfair.
3. The mating dance of Great Egrets at the Rookery at Pinckney Island as captured by Mary Alice Tartler.
FOR MARCH OUR THEME IS OUTDOOR ADVENTURE. HAVE AN INCREDIBLE PHOTO TO SHARE? WE’D LOVE TO SEE IT.
SUBMIT All YOUR PHOTOS — INCLUDING FROM WHERE MONTHLY HAS TRAVELED — TO EDITOR@HILTONHEADMONTHLY.COM