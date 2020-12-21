State highways ranked most deadly in the nation

A report from the nonprofit think tank Reason Foundation finds that South Carolina has the highest overall fatality rate in the United States. The report also ranks South Carolina 47th in rural fatality rates.

Overall, the state’s highway system ranks sixth in the nation in overall cost-effectiveness and condition, an improvement from 14th in 2019, according to its Annual Highway Report.

“To improve in the rankings, South Carolina needs to reduce its fatality rates. Compared to nearby states, the report finds South Carolina’s overall highway performance is better than Georgia (ranks 26th), Tennessee (ranks 7th), and North Carolina (ranks 14th),” said Baruch Feigenbaum, lead author of the Annual Highway Report and senior managing director of transportation policy at Reason Foundation.

The report measures the condition and cost-effectiveness of state-controlled highways in 13 categories, including pavement condition, traffic congestion, structurally deficient bridges, traffic fatalities, and spending (capital, maintenance, administrative, overall) per mile.