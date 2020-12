Applications are available online for the 2021 Heritage Classic Foundation Scholar Awards for all high school seniors in Beaufort and Jasper counties. Each scholar will have an opportunity to receive a four-year grant totaling up to $16,000 or $20,000.

Scholarship applications are based on academic success, community service, essays written by the student and financial need. An interview is required by all finalists. Applications can be found at www.heritageclassicfoundation.com.

All applications must be completed by Jan. 15. Since this Scholar program was instituted in 1993, 342 graduating seniors have been named Heritage Scholars.