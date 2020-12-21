Southwest Airlines names new routes to Savannah/Hilton Head International

Southwest Airlines has five new nonstop routes from Savannah/Hilton Head International starting March 11. The airline will offer two daily flights to Baltimore/Washington; one daily flight to Chicago (Midway); one daily flight to Nashville; one daily flight to Houston (Hobby); and one daily to Dallas (Love Field).

Southwest will be the airport’s ninth airline to bring service to the area.

“It’s great to see that Southwest has made the decision to connect Savannah/Hilton Head International to five of its busiest markets,” said Greg Kelly, Executive Director of the Savannah Airport Commission. “We greatly appreciate the confidence Southwest has shown in our market and look forward to a mutually beneficial and long-lasting partnership.