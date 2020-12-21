Hilton Head, Bluffton extend mask requirements

The coronavirus continues to surge throughout the country. In South Carolina, cases rose after Thanksgiving.

“Now is not the time to let up. Now is the time to redouble our efforts,” state Gov. Henry McMaster said during a news conference in December.

Locally, Hilton Head Town Council voted to extend its emergency ordinance requiring people to wear face coverings in certain circumstances and locations in the municipal limits of the town, effective through Jan. 31, 2021. Town Council cited following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control among reasons for continuing to extend the ordinance.