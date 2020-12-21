Community Connection

Dewitt Tilton Group won three Master Builder Awards, one Top 10 Award, and a 2019 Outstanding Builder Award from Star Building Systems of Oklahoma City for 2019 projects. Dewitt Tilton Group was one of two builders to receive Master Builder recognition for two separate projects. Star partners with local builders, providing metal building systems and products, estimating software, cutting-edge design tools and training.

COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF THE LOWCOUNTRY AWARDS $211,500 IN GRANTS

Four organizations were awarded grants totaling $211,500 from the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry. The grants will combat workforce transportation challenges, provide dental services to the uninsured, promote Gullah heritage and culture, and advance educational support of at-risk children.

The funds were awarded to Antioch Education Center ($110,000); Bluffton- Jasper Volunteers in Medicine ($35,000); Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra ($16,500); and Neighborhood Outreach Connection ($50,000).

WAHHI COLLECTS HOLIDAY STOCKINGS FOR THE TROOPS

The Women’s Association of Hilton Head Island’s “Difference Makers” group collected 108 filled holiday stockings for the troops. Renee Smalley, who led the effort, and Linda Donohoe delivered the goods to the local contact of Operation Morale Support. Many WAHHI Difference Makers worked more than 50 hours sewing custom camouflage stockings.

PLAID PLEDGE CAMPAIGN FUNDS DISTRIBUTED TO FOOD BANKS

The Heritage Classic Foundation recently distributed $20,000 of Plaid Pledge donations to food banks throughout South Carolina. The Plaid Pledge was a campaign that encouraged donors to contribute to those impacted by COVID-19. A total of $40,000 was divided between the South Carolina Hospital Association Foundation and Heritage Classic Foundation registered charities impacted by the pandemic. Groups that received $2,000 included Bluffton Community Soup Kitchen, Bluffton Self Help, The Deep Well Project (Hilton Head), HELP of Beaufort, Meals on Wheels (Hilton Head),

Sandalwood Food Pantry (Hilton Head), Second Helpings (Hilton Head), Harvest Hope Food Bank (Columbia), and Lowcountry Food Bank (Charleston).

WIP OFFERS COVID-19 GRANT OPPORTUNITY

Women in Philanthropy is offering a COVID-19 recovery grant opportunity to assist Beaufort County nonprofits fund a new major impact program to assist in recovery from the pandemic in one of three areas: medical and mental health issues; education K-5 (including special needs); and employment issues.

No more than four grants will be awarded, each $20,000-$25,000, with a projected timeline of May 2021 through April 2022.

Grant applications must be submitted online to the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry and are due by Jan. 15, 2021. To submit, visit cf-lowcountry.org/giving-circles/women-in-philanthropy-wip.

For more information, contact Andi Purple at andipurple@aol.com.

WIP also organized a sock drive that collected 308 pairs of soft, warm socks for those in need. The socks were dropped off at Community Foundation and donated by All Saints Episcopal Church members. The socks were taken to Deep Well to be distributed.

BLUFFTON SCHOOL EARNS AWARD

Cross Schools of Bluffton was presented the prestigious W. Keller Kissam School of Honor Award by the South Carolina Independent School Association. The award was given to Peter Laugen, Head of School, at the association’s annual Fall Heads’ Conference meeting. The award was established to recognize member schools who demonstrated “extraordinary” academic service to their school community and SCISA.

LONG COVE FUND ACCEPTING 2021 GRANT APPLICATIONS

The Long Cove Fund will accept applications starting Jan. 15 for grants that will be made this year to 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations in Beaufort and Jasper counties.

To be considered, organizations should have plans for a project to improve health, housing, hunger or educational issues. The deadline is March 31.

Visit longcoveclub.com, go to the “People” tab and “Caring Community.” For more information, questions contact Jordan Potter at jpotter@longcoveclub.com or 843-686-1070.

ANNUAL CHARITY EVENT RAISES MONEY FOR BOYS & GIRLS CLUB

Players from Sea Pines Country Club supported the Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head Island at the annual Ted Flach Memorial Candy Cane Classic charity event. Ninety-four players participated. Because of safety protocols instituted due to the coronavirus pandemic, only members of SPCC participated.

Kim Likins, Boys & Girls Club director, said, based on preliminary numbers, net proceeds were 4 percent ($1,800) higher than last year.

“It never ceases to amaze me how this community rallies to support local non-profits in times of need,” she said.