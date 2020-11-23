Community Connection

Peacock Subaru Hilton Head supported Palmetto Animal League’s first virtual adoption event in October. The event led to the adoption of 34 pets in a week. Peacock Subaru pledged to donate $100 to PAL for every pet adopted, leading to a donation of $3,100.

LOWCOUNTRY TEACHERS AWARDED WITH BRIGHT IDEAS GRANTS

Palmetto Electric Cooperative and Palmetto Electric Trust awarded $44,875 in Bright Ideas grants to 50 Lowcountry teachers during a virtual Zoom presentation in October.

Local winners were: Bluffton Middle School, Heidi McAllister, $955; Hilton Head Island High School, Tarken K. Best, $1,000; Matthew Pheiffer, $1,000; John Wyatt, $1,000; Hilton Head Island Middle School, Kelley Duffy, $330; Irma Rameizl, $920; Hilton Head Preparatory, Louise Goodman, $800; Bethany Ramseur, $675; Cross Schools, Heather Brougham-Cook, $520; Pam Donahue, $1,000; Amanda Kropiewnicki, $675; Karen Penale, $1,000, Ashley Sanders, $900; Dr. Nancy Ungvarsky, $990; May River Montessori, Sari Kandel, $1,000; Okatie Elementary School, Siobhan McCann, $1,000; St. Francis Catholic School, Lesley Brewster, $745.

The Bright Ideas program was created in 2004. Since its inception, area teachers have received $603,941 in grants.

SIX NONPROFITS RECEIVE COVID-19 RELIEF FUNDS

The Town of Hilton Head partnered with Community Foundation of the Lowcountry to award U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grants to six nonprofits. The grants were awarded to Hilton Head Regional Habitat for Humanity ($25,000); Second Helpings ($12,000); Native Island Business & Community Affairs Association ($25,000); Mental Health America of Beaufort/Jasper ($25,000); Sandalwood Community Food Pantry ($13,500); and The Literacy Center ($25,000). The funds are part of HUD’s Community Development Block Grant Program.

MOSS CREEK FUND GIVES GRANTS TO CHARITIES

The support by residents of Moss Creek and sponsors of its annual golf tournament enabled the Moss Creek Charitable Fund to make its annual grants to 13 deserving charities in the Lowcountry totaling $24,515. Following its motto, “We Live Here, We Give Here,” the Fund’s mission is to support local organizations with the greatest needs consistent with the spirit of the Moss Creek community. The Fund is administered in association with the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND-BLUFFTON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EARNS 5-STAR ACCREDITATION

The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce was awarded a five-star accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. It is the second time the Chamber has earned the designation, which recognizes excellence in programming, fiscal responsibility, government affairs, communications, technology, facilities, and benchmarking. There are only 132 chambers out of 7,000 in the country that hold the five-star accreditation, a news release said.

PALMETTO DUNES HONORED AS TOP PICKLEBALL RESORT

The Palmetto Dunes Tennis & Pickleball Center at Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort has been named Pickleball Resort of the Year by Racquet Sports Industry Magazine. Palmetto Dunes has 24 lighted pickleball courts.

Sarah Ansboury, the resort’s director of pickleball instruction, was named Professional Pickleball Registry’s member of the year. Ansboury is a five-time national pickleball champion, a news release said.

STONEWORKS EMPLOYEES HELP KEEP HHI CLEAN

Twelve StoneWorks employees recently served the community by picking up trash along Hunter Road on Hilton Head Island. They collected 11 bags.

ACES ABOUND AT SEA PINES COUNTRY CLUB

Holes-in-one are up exponentially at Sea Pines Country Club. The club reports that from February through October there were 16 aces, including six during a 30-day span this fall.

There’s a one-in-12,000 chance of making a hole-in-one.

“We might have to start tucking pins into their Sunday placements,” joked Robbie Ames, Sea Pines Country Club general manager.

Sea Pines Country Club also received the prestigious “Distinguished Club” recognition by BoardRoom Magazine.

The Distinguished Clubs program uses an exclusive rating system that recognizes facilities, management and staff based on a top-tier member experience.

PARKER’S GOLF TOURNAMENT RAISES $137,000 TO SUPPORT EDUCATION, HEALTHCARE

The eighth annual Parker’s Fueling the Community Golf Tournament raised a record $137,000 to support education and healthcare in coastal Georgia and South Carolina. All proceeds from the tournament will benefit local communities where Parker’s operates stores.

The event attracted 144 registered golfers from across the region.

HOME BUILDERS ASSOCIATION LAUNCHES EDUCATION FOUNDATION CERTIFICATE PROGRAM

The Hilton Head Area Home Builders Association has launched an initiative to recognize supporters of its Hilton Head Area Home Builders Education Foundation scholarship program. The program will enable supporters of the Education Foundation who donate $100 to receive a special framed certificate and a badge. Hardeeville-based KBRS is the first participant, donating $500 to the Education Foundation. The donation will go toward the Foundation’s scholarship program presented to graduating high school seniors in Beaufort, Jasper or Hampton counties planning to attend a four- or two-year accredited trade/tech school, college or university. For more information, visit education.hhahba.com/home2.

HILTON HEAD REGIONAL HEALTHCARE HOSPITALS RECEIVE SAFETY AWARDS

Coastal Carolina Hospital and Hilton Head Hospital earned multiple 2020 Zero Harm awards from the South Carolina Hospital Association. Since 2014, SCHA’s Zero Harm Awards have celebrated hospitals who have had extended harm-free stretches in major surgical areas.

MAY RIVER FOOTBALL STANDOUT A MR. FOOTBALL FINALIST

Ahmad Green, May River High’s quarterback, was named one of five finalists for the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl’s South Carolina Mr. Football award.

The S.C. Athletic Coaches Association established the Mr. Football award in 1995. The award winner will be announced in December.