Lowcountry Voters Elect Leaders

Earl Campbell overcame a challenge from Jevona Armstong to retain the Beaufort County school board District 1 seat. In District 9, school board chair Christina Gwozdz defeated challenger Jennifer Morrow.

Election Day on Nov. 3 saw the area’s voters elect leaders locally and impact elections statewide. For Hilton Head Town Council, incumbents David Ames (Ward 3) and Glenn Stanford (Ward 6) were re-elected, and Alex Brown took Ward 1.

Running unopposed for school board seats were Angela Middleton (District 6) and Ingrid Boatright (District 11).

Voters elected Logan Cunningham to the District 7 Beaufort County Council seat. He defeated Jodie Srutek.

Running unopposed for county council were incumbents Gerald Dawson, District 1; York Glover, District 3; and Brian E. Flewelling, District 5.

In other county elections, Coroner David Ott; Clerk of Court Jerri Roseneau; and Solicitor Circuit 14 Duffie Stone ran unopposed.

For Hilton Head Public Service District, Stuart L. Bell took District 2; incumbent Patricia Flynn Soltys ran unopposed in District 3; and Jerry Cutrer took District 4.

Denise Parsick (incumbent) ran unopposed for a Beaufort County Soil and Water District Commission seat.

Statewide, Nancy Mace defeated incumbent Joe Cunningham in the race for U.S. House in the 1st Congressional District.

James Clyburn retained his District 6 U.S. House seat by defeating challengers John McCollum and Mark Hackett.

In the State House races, District 118 incumbent Bill Herbkersman defeated Mitchell Siegel; Michael Rivers defeated challenger Eric Erickson for the District 121 seat; incumbent Jeff Bradley retained his District 123 seat over Christine deVries; Shannon Erickson defeated challenger Barbara Nash for the District 124 seat; District 122 went to incumbent Shedron Williams over Ashley Lawton; and incumbent Weston Newton ran unopposed in District 120.

For the State Senate, incumbent Chip Campsen retained his District 43 seat with a win over Richard Hricik; Tom Davis defeated challenger Nathan Campbell for the District 46 seat; and incumbent Margie Bright Matthews retained the District 45 seat over Rodney Buncum.

In the race for U.S. Senator, incumbent Lindsey Graham defeated challengers Jamie Harrison and Bill Bledsoe.