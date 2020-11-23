City of Beaufort Names Police Chief

McDorman, who was appointed interim chief after the death of Matthew Clancy in July, has been with the Beaufort Police Department since 1995, according to the city of Beaufort.

Dale McDorman has been named chief of the city of Beaufort Police Department.

He was selected among more than 25 applicants.

“I believe that the Beaufort Police Department is one of the best in our state and I want to continue that and make us better,” McDorman said.

McDorman was promoted to sergeant-operations supervisor in October 1999, and to lieutenant-operations in April 2005. In 2010, McDorman was promoted to deputy chief.