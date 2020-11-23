Beach Parking Passes for HHI Available

The Town of Hilton Head Island is selling 2021-2022 beach parking passes, available only to Town of Hilton Head Island property owners and residents. The passes cost $30 per vehicle and are valid until Dec. 31, 2022. The pass allows property owners and residents to park in designated spaces at Islanders Beach Park at 94 Folly Field Road, and Driessen Beach Park at 64 Bradley Beach Road. In addition, pass holders are not required to pay meter fees at any of the Town’s public access beach parking lots.