Lowcountry Woman Claims $2 Million Lottery Ticket

The next day, she checked her Mega Millions ticket and thought she won $1,000. But her husband looked at the ticket and disagreed, according to the S.C. Education Lottery.

A Beaufort woman won $2 million after she bought a lottery ticket after voting. The South Carolina Education Lottery said after casting her ballot, the woman stopped at the Parkers #58 on Savannah Highway in Beaufort with the intention to buy a drink. She also decided to play some numbers.

“No, I think it’s more than that,” he said.

The couple matched the first five numbers drawn on Friday, Oct. 9 (5, 11, 25, 27, 64 and (Megaball) 13.

Because she spent the extra $1 for Megaplier, the prize was doubled to $2 million.

As for her plans: “I’m keeping it low key,” she said.

She overcame odds of 1 in 12,607,306 to win $2 million.

Parkers #58 received a commission of $20,000 for selling the claimed ticket.