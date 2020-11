The Beaufort County School District will resume face-to-face instruction five days a week beginning Jan. 4, a news release said. The district said it decided to return to face-to-face instruction after reviewing COVID-19 infection rates in other South Carolina school districts that have resumed face-to-face instruction.

“What we and other districts are finding,” superintendent Frank Rodriguez said, “is that most COVID-19 cases among students and staff are from engagement in outside events and activities.”