Hilton Head High Wins State Volleyball Crown

The Seahawks are champions. Hilton Head High School's volleyball team won the S.C. High School League Class AAAA state title. The team topped Pickens High 3-1 (27-25, 25-23, 18-25, 25-21) for the crown in Irmo. The Seahawks finished the season 18-2.