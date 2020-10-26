Community Connection

The Culinary Institute of the South at Technical College of the Lowcountry, set to open next year, will also be home to the Foodseum, an interactive museum experience dedicated to Southern food.

Visual displays will include agricultural and farming artifacts such as kitchen utensils, tools, recipes and cookbooks. Photographs and video profiles will feature Southern chefs and their favorite foods. Revolving exhibits will spotlight themes such as Gullah, Geechee, Seafood, Farm to Table and more.

For more information, visit tcl.edu/foodseum.

COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF THE LOWCOUNTRY MAKES $54,784 GRANT TO SUPPORT EDUCATION

With the help of its donors, the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry ­— through its Student Tech Connect Fund — provided a grant of $54,784 to the Beaufort County School District to purchase Creative Curriculum Digital Curriculum for 64 Pre-K and early childhood special education classrooms.

The Student Tech Connect Fund has funded several other educational efforts. It worked with Hargray and BCSD to provide internet connections to high school students in low-income households with no Wi-Fi. In addition, it provided funding to purchase 88 cameras for Hilton Head High School teachers to assist with remote learning.

PALMETTO ANIMAL LEAGUE HOSTS VIRTUAL ADOPTION EVENT

Palmetto Animal League and Peacock Subaru held a “PAL at Your Pad” virtual adoption event on PAL’s Facebook page. Adoption fees were waived until Oct. 15, made possible through a grant from the ASPCA.

To support PAL’s no-kill animal rescue programs, Peacock Subaru will donate $100 to PAL for each pet adopted in October. For more information, visit PalmettoAnimalLeague.org.

PARKER’S DONATES $30,000 TO BEAUFORT COUNTY SCHOOLS

Parker’s convenience store recently donated $30,000 to Beaufort County schools as part of the company’s Fueling the Community program, which donates 1 cent of every gallon of gas sold on the first Wednesday of each month to local schools. A portion of the Parker’s donation funds the school district’s annual Support Person of the Year recognition program. Other funds go to specific Beaufort County schools designated by Parker’s PumpPal customers when they purchase fuel on the first Wednesday of each month.

HILTON HEAD NONPROFITS RECEIVE HUD COVID-19 GRANTS

The Town of Hilton Head and the Community Foundation partnered recently to award U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grants to eight nonprofits to assist low- to moderate-income families affected by COVID-19. The grants were awarded to the Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head ($25,000); The Children’s Center ($25,000); Hilton Head Island Deep Well Project ($25,000); Hilton Head Island Recreation Association ($3,000); Neighborhood Outreach Connection (up to $25,000); Sandalwood Community Food Pantry ($5,000); Society of St. Vincent de Paul Holy Family Conference ($25,000); and Volunteers in Medicine ($21,000). The funds are part of HUD’s Community Development Block Grant Program.

BEAUFORT COUNTY LIBRARIES REOPEN

The Beaufort County library system has reopened most of its branches. The Beaufort, Bluffton, Hilton Head and St. Helena branch hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The Lobeco branch hours are 11 a.m to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The libraries encourage “grab and go” service and browsing. Buildings are limited to 50 percent capacity and public computer use is limited to 30 minutes. Curbside service continues, and book donations are accepted.

HILTON HEAD REGIONAL HEALTHCARE OFFERS BREAST MRI TO DETECT BREAST CANCER

Hilton Head Regional Healthcare is offering abbreviated breast MRI. The MRI can be scheduled in addition to a mammogram to find breast cancer that may not show in a standard mammogram for patients with dense breast tissue or have intermediate risk of 15-20%.

The abbreviated breast MRI is performed at Coastal Carolina Hospital and Bluffton Medical Campus.

“Detecting breast cancer early can help you get the treatment you need before other health complications arise,” said Jeremy Clark, Market Chief Executive Officer of Hilton Head Regional Healthcare.

ALL-INCLUSIVE SENIOR LIVING COMMUNITY OPENS IN LOWCOUNTRY

Resort Lifestyle Communities has opened Okatie Pines, a new retirement community in Okatie. It offers independent living for adults 55 and over.

Located off Okatie Center Boulevard North and Okatie Highway, Okatie Pines offers 128 apartments for rent in studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom options. Okatie Pines will have an in-house bank, business center, pharmacy, fitness center, game room, 150-seat theatre, general store, and salon.

TENNIS GREAT STAN SMITH SPEAKS AT WAHHI EVENT

The Women’s Association of Hilton Head Island kicked off its 60th year in September with a “Picnic in the Park” at the Coastal Discovery Museum pavilion. Women from Hilton Head, Daufuskie and Bluffton participated in the hybrid event. The keynote speaker was Stan Smith, Wimbledon and U.S. Open champion, and Hilton Head resident. As part of the event, women donated more than 150 backpacks and raised more than $400 for the local Backpack Buddies program.

CRAFTHILTONHEAD2020 EXHIBITION AWARDS WINNERS

Fine art craft artists from 22 states competed for cash prizes at CraftHiltonHead2020. The national, juried craft exhibition showcased more than 70 high-quality craftworks at Art League Gallery. The winning selections were chosen by the director of cultural affairs for Hilton Head Island, Jenn McEwen. $3,000 in prizes were awarded. The first-place winner was Flavia Lovatelli (South Carolina). For more information, visit artleaguehhi.org

STUDENT AWARDED WITH SCHOLARSHIP

As part of the Driving Young America Boulevard virtual series, a partnership between the Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance, Castrol and Michelin, the $5,000 Irv Gordon ‘MilnMilr’ Scholarship, in conjunction with the Volvo Club of America, was awarded to William “Liam” Owens of Eagle, Idaho. The scholarship is to educate and inspire high school students to pursue a career in the automotive industry.

The scholarship program was launched in Gordon’s memory in 2019 and was presented to the winner at the 18th annual Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival last fall.