Hilton Head Island named no.1 by Condé Nast Readers

Hilton Head Island has been named the top island in the U.S. according to the Condé Nast Travelers’ Readers’ Choice Awards. It is the fourth consecutive year the island has been ranked No. 1.

“It’s a tremendous honor to win once. But to be named America’s No. 1 island four times in a row is extremely rare,” said Bill Miles, the President & CEO of the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce. “We owe this honor to our residents and businesses who welcome our visitors with hospitality and offer a great guest experience.”

More than 715,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences.

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport was recognized as the No. 1 domestic airport in the country.