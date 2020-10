Current Town Manager Steve Riley plans to retire at the end of the year.

Hilton Head Town Council planned in late-October to name Deputy Town Manager Josh Gruber as its interim town manager.

Colin Baenziger, a recruiting firm, was hired by Town Council to help identify town manager candidates to consider for the role. The parties mutually agreed to discontinue the search after the firm withdrew from being further involved in the process, a news release said.

Mayor John McCann said the Town Council will discuss a new search when it gathers for its annual retreat in January, according to a news release.