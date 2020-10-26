Corridor Improvements Project moves to next phase

Planning for the second phase of the U.S. 278 Corridor Improvements Project plan has begun, the Town of Hilton Head said.

The phase will include discussions of architectural elements, landscaping, signage, lighting, and similar areas of design. S.C. Department of Transportation is in discussions with Creative Design Resolutions, a leader in infrastructure design for highways and transportation projects, to provide project leadership, the Town said.

The town describes the project as proposed improvements to or replacement of the Karl Bowers Bridge and J. Wilton Graves Bridge connecting Hilton Head to the mainland, and adjoining roadwork from Moss Creek Drive in Bluffton to Spanish Wells Road on the island.

The $272 million project was buoyed this summer when a $120 million grant was approved by the South Carolina Transportation Infrastructure Bank and the South Carolina Joint Bond Review Committee.