Okatie Elementary Educator Named Teacher of the Year

“She is a perpetual learner; she has completed her doctoral studies over the last year,” Okatie Elementary Principal Jamie Pinckney said. “She’s only been at Okatie Elementary for five years and she’s already accomplished more in her five than I have in 39.”

Megan DeWeese, a first-grade teacher at Okatie Elementary, was named the Beaufort County 2020-2021 District Teacher of the Year.

DeWeese recently earned a doctorate of education in curriculum and instruction from the University of South Carolina. She had earned a master of arts in teaching early childhood education from Armstrong State University.

According to a news release, DeWeese always dreamed of being a teacher.

“Teachers have the grand opportunity to change the future and make a difference in the lives of other people, particularly children,” she wrote in her Teacher of the Year application. “The influence of teachers does not stop at academics, yet it goes beyond the curriculum. Teaching is an elite profession and I believe it is the most important profession in our society.”

The four other finalists were Julie Markle at Pritchardville Elementary School, Jonathan Miller at Beaufort High School, Michelle Taylor of Hilton Head Island IB Elementary School, and Roderick Williams at Battery Creek High School.