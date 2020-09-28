Know your polling location

Election Information
Election Day: Nov. 3. Polls open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Registration Deadlines: In-person, Oct. 2 by 5 p.m.; Online, fax, email, Oct. 4 by 11:59 p.m.; By mail, postmarked by Oct. 5.
Absentee voting
By mail: Application deadline, Oct. 24
- Applications should be submitted at least two weeks before election day to provide time for receiving and returning the ballot by mail.
- Ballots must be received by the county voter registration office by 7 p.m. on election day.
In-Person Absentee Voting
- Began Sept. 28
- Nov. 2: Last day to vote absentee in-person
Source: SCVotes.gov
WHERE TO VOTE
The polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. Beaufort County has some Here’s a look at polling locations in Monthly’s coverage area: