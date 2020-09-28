Know your polling location

Election Day : Nov. 3. Polls open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Registration Deadlines : In-person, Oct. 2 by 5 p.m.; Online, fax, email, Oct. 4 by 11:59 p.m.; By mail, postmarked by Oct. 5.

Absentee voting

By mail: Application deadline, Oct. 24

Applications should be submitted at least two weeks before election day to provide time for receiving and returning the ballot by mail.

Ballots must be received by the county voter registration office by 7 p.m. on election day.

In-Person Absentee Voting

Began Sept. 28

Nov. 2: Last day to vote absentee in-person

Source: SCVotes.gov

WHERE TO VOTE

The polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. Beaufort County has some Here’s a look at polling locations in Monthly’s coverage area: