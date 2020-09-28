Community Connection

The Culinary Institute of the South is under construction at the Buckwalter Place Commerce Park in Bluffton. The 29,000 square-foot best-in-class culinary training facility will accommodate more than 300 student. The Foodseum, an interactive museum, will preserve and bring to life the true story of Southern food.

The Technical College of the Lowcountry received a $50,000 gift from Palmetto Electric Trust to establish the Palmetto Electric Cooperative Lobby at the Culinary Institute of the South.

The institute will offer associate degrees and college certificates in culinary arts, baking and pastry, and hospitality/tourism management and other continuing education and personal enrichment courses and seminars.

LOWCOUNTRY CAREGIVER RECOGNIZED WITH NATIONAL AWARD

Kimberly Speaks was named of Right at Home’s National Caregiver of the Year. She was selected from more than 25,000 caregivers.

Speaks, 34, who has worked at the Bluffton-based facility for Right at Home for seven years, is also a certified nursing assistant.

Right at Home is based in Omaha, Nebraska. The caregivers were nominated for the award by its franchisees.

Speaks has “demonstrated an unwavering commitment to providing compassionate and personalized care that has made an impact on both clients and their loved ones,” a news release said.

She was born in Beaufort and lives in Bluffton.

COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF THE LOWCOUNTRY AWARDS $97, 600 FOR COVID-19 NEEDS

In its eighth round of COVID-19-related grants, Community Foundation of the Lowcountry awarded $97,600 to 10 organizations addressing critical needs resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. The most recent recipients were Agape Family Life Center, Antioch Education Center, Boys & Girls Club of the Lowcountry – Bluffton, Boys & Girls Club of Lowcountry - Hilton Head Island, The Children’s Center, Inc., First Estill Baptist Church, The LEGACY Foundation of SC, Neighborhood Outreach Connection, Programs for Exceptional People (PEP) and Sandalwood Community Food Pantry.

As of September, $556,000 has been granted to 41 organizations in the Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties.

VINEYARD BLUFFTON OPENS NEW ASSISTED LIVING COMMUNITY

Vineyard Bluffton is opening its doors with a community made up of 64 assisted living and 32 memory care residences. The new property will include a spa, wellness area, courtyards, several dining areas and advanced smart technology. For more information, visit vineyardbluffton.com.

CRESCENDO CELEBRATION OF ARTS AND CULTURE POSTPONED UNTIL 2021

The fourth annual Crescendo Celebration of Arts & Culture, originally scheduled for October-November 2020, is postponed until May 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, Culture HHI will host a series of virtual and in-person events that follow social distancing and recommended safety guidelines. Follow Culture HHI on Facebook for the most current information.

SECOND HELPINGS NAMES VOLUNTEERS OF THE YEAR

Second Helpings recognized five individuals as its volunteers of the year. Larry Schmidt, a Sun City resident, is the Bluffton Volunteer of the Year. He’s volunteered for five years and made more than 260 runs. The Beaufort Volunteer of the Year is Paul Munroe, a retired Marine Corps veteran who has completed 100 runs.

Jim Levesque, an 18-year volunteer, is the Hilton Head Volunteer of the Year. He has made 400 runs.

Marie Clark, of Sea Pines on Hilton Head, is the Fill the Need Volunteer of the Year. She has volunteered for 2 1/2 years.

The Support Volunteer of the Year is Eileen Williams, who handles administrative tasks.

HILTON HEAD HEALTH NAMED TOP HEALTH RESORT

Hilton Head Health was named the No. 1 Health & Wellness Resort in America in 2020 by USA Today. The weight loss and wellness resort has earned the top designation two years in a row and three times in the past four years. Hilton Head Health beat out Eupepsia, Skyterra, New Life Hiking Spa, The Art of Living, Ranch Malibu, Red Mountain and other notable resorts.

In August, the resort introduced a WorkWell program designed for those who can work remotely and want to focus on their health and wellness simultaneously.

BELFAIR’S RADER HONORED BY LPGA

Belfair’s Director of Instruction Dana Rader was named by the Ladies Professional Golf Association as the 2020 recipient of the Nancy Lopez Golf Achievement Award. The award was created by the LPGA Professionals in 2007 and is given to an LPGA Professionals member who emulates qualities valued by Lopez: leadership, passion, giving and being approachable. Rader has served as Director of Instruction at Belfair, a private golf club community in Bluffton, since 2018.

Garden Club earns prestigious award

The Avid Gardeners, a federated garden club in Hilton Head Plantation since 1983, earned first place from the National Garden Clubs, Inc. The award was presented to Olivia Ford, The Avid Gardeners president, for the Youth Horticulture Education program the club volunteers run at the HHI School for the Creative Arts.

Hilton Head Regional Healthcare Welcomes Riverside Women’s Care

Hilton Head Regional Healthcare welcomed the physicians and advanced practitioners of Riverside Women’s Care to Hilton Head Hospital.

“We are incredibly excited to have Riverside Women’s Care providers on the island and serving patients in our hospital,” said Jeremy Clark, Market Chief Executive Officer of Hilton Head Regional Healthcare.

Help students stay connected

The Hilton Head Island MLK Committee and the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry is sponsoring the Student Tech Connect Fund, whose mission is to provide technology resources for Lowcountry students, according to the town of Hilton Head.

The fund will initially focus on providing internet connections for students. The fund accepts donations, and in turn, pays Hargray Communications for the internet bills of families identified by school personnel as needing access, the town said. For more information, visit cflowcountry.civicore.com/student-tech-connect-fund or call 843-681-9100.

The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce sponsors the Project Connect program to get teachers and students classroom supplies for the 2020-21 school year. To donate, visit hiltonheadisland.org or contact Hannah Horne at hhorne@hiltonheadisland.org.

Memorial Health Adds Behavioral Health Programs

Memorial Health’s Behavioral Health Services has expanded its mental health programs to include two new offerings for adult patients – partial hospitalization program and adult dual-diagnosis intensive outpatient program.

PHP combines group therapy, individual therapy sessions and medication management, geared toward treating symptoms which impair functioning and providing a therapeutic environment to encourage recovery. The adult dual-diagnosis intensive program is for patients who have a primary mental health diagnosis as well as an addiction.