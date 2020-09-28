Beaufort County School District plans to resume face-to-face learning

The Beaufort County School District is set to resume face-to-face educational instruction in a hybrid model starting Oct. 5. Superintendent Frank Rodriguez said the district’s risk factors for COVID-19 published by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control had decreased significantly in recent weeks.
In a hybrid AA-BB model, half of the students who registered for face-to-face instruction will attend school on Monday and Tuesday and the other half will attend on Thursday and Friday. Students will have virtual learning on Wednesdays when the school is cleaned.
“It’s my hope that offering a hybrid model – with the ultimate goal of eventually resuming face-to-face instruction five days a week – will relieve some of the burden on families sooner rather than later while still protecting the health and safety of our students, our employees, our families and our community,” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez said the district has prepared extensive safety precautions to protect students and staff in school buildings.