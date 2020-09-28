State sues owner of Okatie trash pile

South Carolina and the state’s health department has sued Able Contracting after it said it spent $5 million to clean up the massive pile of trash that burned and smoldered for months, according to the Associated Press.
It took the state Department of Health and Environmental Control and the federal Environmental Protection Agency six months to completely extinguish the fire and clean the site in Jasper County, according to the report.
Able Contracting, Inc., Chandler M. Lloyd, and Earlbee, LLC, are listed as the defendants.