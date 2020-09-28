Hilton Head launches website to inform about law enforcement fees

With the website wealreadypay.org, the Town of Hilton Head aims to update property owners on the ordinance passed by Beaufort County to impose a law enforcement charge and uniform user fee on island residents and business owners.

The town has filed an injunction with the state Supreme Court requesting that it prevent Beaufort County from adding the fee to island residents and said it filed a lawsuit against Beaufort County in the Beaufort County Court of Common Pleas.