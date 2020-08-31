Community Connection

Thanks to the generosity of businesses and individuals, the board contributed $1,870 to Family Promise of Beaufort Co., Hilton Head Island Safe Harbour, The Hunger Coalition of the Low Country (HHI Backpack Buddies), Antioch Educational Center (Jasper Co. Backpack Buddies), Crossroads Community Support Services (BackPack Buddies of Bluffton), and St. Stephens UMC Outreach Foodbank.

Despite cancelling its May 2020 Garden Tour, the All Saints Garden Tour still made contributions to six charities. Twenty-four sponsors contributed $5,425. Fifteen people who purchased their tickets early contributed $700, and donations from parishioners and friends of All Saints contributed $4,900.

WAHHI KICKS OFF 60TH ANNIVERSARY IN SEPTEMBER

The Women’s Association of Hilton Head Island will kick off its 60th year with a “Picnic in the Park” Tuesday, Sept. 22 at the Mary Ann Peebles Pavilion at the Coastal Discovery Museum. The event is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The keynote speaker with be Stan Smith, a former Wimbledon and U.S. Open Champion and Hilton Head Island resident. WAHHI will also collect new medium size, simple style backpacks (black, red, or dark blue) forBackpack Buddies.

ROTARIAN RECEIVES INTERNATIONAL SERVICE AWARD FOR A POLIO-FREE WORLD

Hilton Head Island Rotary Club’s Bernie Riedel, Rotary District 7770 End Polio Now co-chairman, past president of the Hilton Head Rotary Club and Past District 7770 Governor, was awarded the prestigious Rotary Foundation International Award for a Polio Free World.

Established by the Trustees of the Rotary Foundation, the award recognizes outstanding service in the field of advocacy, fundraising and contributions to Rotary’s polio eradication efforts.

STATE ADVOCACY GROUP RECOGNIZES SOLICITOR STONE

The S.C. Victim Assistance Network recognized 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone for his work to help crime victims, including the launch of a first-in-the-state victims services center.

“This award is given to a member of the criminal justice system who has exemplified true advocacy on behalf of crime victims,” said Laura S. Hudson, SCVAN’s executive director.

HISTORIC BLUFFTON FOUNDATION ARCHIVE PROJECT COMPLETE

Bluffton Historical Preservation Society said its “Digitization of the Surname and Oversize Files and Storage Project” is complete. The digitized files are available at historicbluffton-caldwellarchives.libraryhost.com/. The Caldwell Archives can also be accessed at heywardhouse.org/Archives.

BHPS was awarded a $4,096 grant by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution in 2019. Funding was made possible through a sponsorship by the Emily Geiger Chapter NSDAR.

THREE GOLF COURSES RECOGNIZED AT SEA PINES RESORT

Sea Pine’s Resort is home to three of the top 100 golf courses, according Golfweek. Harbour Town Golf Links is ranked No. 22 on Golfweek’s Top 100 Best Courses You Can Play in the U.S., and No. 56 in the Top 100 Modern Courses on the 2020 rankings. Listed as the top-10 courses in the state are Harbour Town (No. 2), Atlantic Dunes (No. 9), and Heron Point (No. 10).

BEAUFORT HISTORY MUSEUM OPENS FORT FREMONT EXHIBIT

Visitors to the Beaufort History Museum can visit the Fort Fremont exhibit. Fort Fremont was constructed in response to the Spanish American War to defend the coaling station and dry dock at the Port Royal Naval Station located on Parris Island. It was a fortification designated to protect the Southeast coast during the war. For more information, email info@beauforthistorymuseum.com or call 843-379-3079.

HUGAROO AWARDED LONG COVE CLUB COMMUNITY GRANT

Hugaroo Inc., a non-profit organization based in Charlotte, N.C., was awarded a $1,000 grant from the Long Cove Club Community Charitable Advisory Committee within the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry. The grant will allow Hugaroo to continue expanding in Beaufort County. Hugaroo delivers new stuffed animals to children by partnering with organizations who serve children experiencing a significant life challenge. Hugaroo serves Beaufort County Department of Social Services, Beaufort Memorial Hospital, Child Abuse Prevention Association, Lowcountry Autism Foundation and the Jasper County Department of Social Services.

SCAD STUDENTS TAKE FIRST PLACE IN FILM COMPETITION

SCAD students earned the top prize in the 2020 Coca-Cola Refreshing Films competition for the second year in a row. More than 100 students worked on "Let Loose," featuring live-action filmmaking and animation, according to the school. The team is led by director/writer Elina Itugot, co-director/animation supervisor Henry Zhinin, producers Ian Arnoldy and Sharlene Richards, and associate producer Olivia Schneider.