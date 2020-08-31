Community Foundation Of The Lowcountry Names President, CEO

Scott F. Wierman has been named president and CEO of Community Foundation of the Lowcountry. He will start effective Jan. 1, 2021. Wierman is currently president of The Winston-Salem Foundation in North Carolina and will continue in that role until late fall of 2020. Wierman will replace Jackie Rosswurm, PhD, who has served as interim president and CEO since April. Wierman joined The Winston-Salem Foundation as senior vice president for donor services in 1988 and was named president in 1997.