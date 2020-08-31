Hud Awards Town of Hilton Head $378,000 for Covid-19 Response

The Town of Hilton Head was awarded more than $378,000 by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to assist low- and moderate-income families affected by COVID-19. The funds are specifically earmarked to address the prevention, preparation, response and recovery efforts related to COVID-19. To receive funds, the town submitted its 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan for the Community Development Block Grant Program, which HUD accepted. 

Hilton Head Magazine
