Beaufort County School District to Start School Year Virtually Sept. 8

The Beaufort County School District will temporarily adopt a full-virtual educational model when the school year begins Sept. 8. Superintendent Frank Rodriguez said the decision is in response to the rise in coronavirus cases. Rodriguez said he hopes to return to face-to-face instruction. “But before that can happen safely, conditions must be safer than they are today,” Rodriguez said in early August. The final day of classes is set for June 17. 

Hilton Head Magazine
