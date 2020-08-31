Celebrating Hilton Head Monthly’s 35th Anniversary and Our New Look!

As we celebrate our 35th anniversary, our commitment to be the connecting fabric of the community remains strong.

Trust in local journalism is paramount, and for 35 years Monthly magazine has provided our readers with compelling content produced by those who know the community best: local people telling local stories.

The storytellers of the Lowcountry are your neighbors, your friends, the people you trust.

Information is now widely available in a variety of platforms, but Monthly has always been the reliable source for the most informative and engaging content.

Our passion for local journalism and dedication to telling the important stories in the Lowcountry has never wavered.

As newspapers continue to see newsrooms shrink and budget cuts curtail their coverage areas, the need for a trusted, knowledgeable source of information is vital.

Monthly is that source.

The roots of our mission to inform and engage the community were first spurred in 1985.

Thirty-five years ago, real estate agent Don Koch started The Property Owners’ Report, a tabloid-sized newspaper that was mailed to 14,000 off-island property owners.

In 1995, after a couple of ownership changes that included a name change to Monthly and a transition from a newspaper to a lifestyle magazine, current owners Marc and Anuska Frey bought the publication.

Marc and Anuska set out to provide Monthly’s readers with quality content — the best stories, beautiful photography and captivating layouts.

Under their leadership, Monthly quickly grew.

The magazine increased its distribution and the stories that took deeper dives into local topics were complemented by stunning photography. The mission of being the community’s connection to the Lowcountry was bolstered by the work of local writers and photographers.

As the print product flourished, it become just part of Monthly’s growth.

Monthly was one of the first area businesses to unveil a website. The web presence is unparalleled in the area.

With online exclusives, newsletters, and guides to dining, entertainment, shopping and traveling, Monthly offers a digital guide to embracing the Lowcountry lifestyle.

Our social media platforms keep audiences engaged and informed and ensure our readers stay connected to all the community’s happenings.

Since its inception, Monthly has been the leading resource in the area for getting the most out of life, but with growth comes change.

This month we introduce a new look to our magazine. We believe the redesign reflects our mission to continue to grow with the communities we serve.

The look is new, but we will continue to provide our readers with unparalleled coverage of a variety of topics. From news and opinion, to business, health, real estate, fashion and arts and entertainment, we are devoted to providing the community with the most diverse content in the Lowcountry.

“Our commitment to providing insightful journalism and chronicling the engaging stories of our community is stronger than ever,” Marc and Anuska said. “The future of Monthly will be much like the past: a promise to connect the community.”

For 35 years, Monthly has been a fixture in the community. We have been here for you through economic downturns, hurricanes and a pandemic. We will continue to be here, producing compelling content.

We will remain your “Voice of the Lowcountry.”

Monthly magazine’s redesign was spearheaded by Rebecca Cashwell, who has spent a career creating and branding for large companies.

Born in Châtellerault, France, in 1964 to a German- American family, Rebecca’s passion for the arts flourished amid the artistic culture of Europe.

She studied at Parsons School of Design in New York, and Ringling College of Art & Design in Florida. Rebecca later moved to Atlanta to start a career in retail design, working with Macy’s and other high-end fashion design brands.

Rebecca was the Senior Designer for one of Atlanta’s top advertising agencies for 28 years before starting her own design business. She’s been the creative force for many corporations, including Honey Baked Ham Company, Bass Pro Shops and The Home Depot.

She rebranded Weddings In Houston magazine, and designed Okra magazine, voted one of the top 20 newly launched magazines for 2017.

MY GOAL IS TO REACH EVERY AGE GROUP SO THE READER FEELS LIKE IT WAS PRINTED JUST FOR THEM.

Married to Charles Cashwell, a fine artist and South Carolinian, Rebecca and her husband bought a second home in Moss Creek.

She received Monthly in the mail and was intrigued because of how much she enjoyed the articles and the production quality. She reached out to Monthly with a desire to get involved with the design team.

Her redesign brings the magazine a fresh approach.

“I wanted a look that felt coastal, elegant, fun and on trend,” she said. “My goal is to reach every age group so the reader feels like it was printed just for them.”

1985 - 2020 HILTON HEAD MONTHLY

1985

Real estate agent Donald Koch starts The Property Owners’ Report, a 16-page, blackand- white newspaper published once a month. Most stories are related to real estate and finance. It is mailed to virtually every property owner on Hilton Head Island.

1987

New Hampshire residents Joe and Terry Bergeron purchase The Property Owners’ Report, adding color to the cover, a community calendar, an opinion section, more in-depth features stories and stronger editorial content. The newspaper grows to 24 pages.

1988

The Property Owners’ Report is renamed Property Owners’ Monthly. A section called Enterprise Monthly is added to follow Hilton Head Island’s growing business community.

1989

Property Owners’ Monthly is renamed Monthly Hilton Head Island. A third section called Accent Monthly is added to cover lifestyle stories and social events on Hilton Head Island.

1992

Hilton Head Monthly is purchased by Chillicothe, Ohio, newspaper publisher Mark Wolf. The new owner keeps the same editorial concept but decides to focus on making the publication more visually pleasing.

1993

Hilton Head Monthly begins to shift from newspaper to magazine, shrinking to the size of Life magazine.

1994

Hilton Head Monthly introduces a four-color glossy cover on the outside complemented by slick paper on the inside, becoming a true magazine. All ties to the publication’s newspaper beginnings are permanently cut.

1995

Hilton Head Monthly is purchased by Marc and Anuska Frey, the publishers of the successful Golfer’s Guide magazines. Full four-color pages are added to the inside.

1999

Hilton Head Monthly unveils its first website, hiltonheadmonthly.com. It is one of the first local companies to have a site on the internet.

2000

Hilton Head Monthly launches a new publication named Lowcountry Monthly to cover growing Bluffton and Okatie. The publication is mailed to many homeowners in those communities.

2009

Monthly introduces its first digital magazine.

2011

Monthly introduces a new bridal website, hiltonheadbridalshow.com.

2012

Monthly starts a weekly newsletter, emailing information to 20,000 subscribers. The most popular component is the “Your Week Ahead” calendar. Monthly’s website also undergoes another major redesign.

2014

Monthly introduces Bluffton Monthly and begins producing the Hilton Head Island Vacation Guide and the Hilton Head/Bluffton Visitor’s Map. Yearly distribution is 150,000 for the guide and 120,000 for the map. Monthly also launched a health website, yourlocalhealthchoice.com.

2015

Monthly launches a mobile-friendly, responsive new website with more images and user interaction.

2018

Monthly introduces Faces of the Lowcountry.

2020

Monthly celebrates its 35th anniversary with a redesign.