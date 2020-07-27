Community Connection

Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding the hungry in the communities it serves.

Second Helpings received $3,000 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to buy fresh food for some of its agencies that are most impacted by the increased need for food during the coronavirus pandemic.

MAY RIVER HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT EARNS SCHOLARSHIP

May River High School graduate Adeline Dewig earned The Society of Bluffton Artists’ Naomi McCracken Scholarship. Dewig was in the top 10 of her graduating class and plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree of fine arts at Clemson University.

SOBA has been awarding the scholarship for the past 13 years. McCracken was one of the founding members of SoBA.

HILTON HEAD NATIVE STARS IN AMAZON WEB SERIES

Jean-Luc McMurty, a Hilton Head native, is starring in Salty Pirate, a comedy streaming online. The show tells the story of two typeface designers who go into business together as co-founders of their own startup company. McMurty has worked professionally as an actor, producer and director in New York, Los Angeles, and the Southeast, including appearances on The Blacklist and Ridgeland. Salty Pirate is available on Amazon Prime Video, Ficto and Vimeo on Demand.

HILTON HEAD PREP ATHLETES SIGN TO PLAY AT THE NEXT LEVEL

Eleven Hilton Head Preparatory School athletes signed National Letters of Intent to play sports at the next level, the school said.

Five will compete in golf: Svarnika Bommakanti (Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology), Callie Burns (Regis University), Ashley Chow (Southern Methodist University), Maddie Frank (Charleston Southern University) and Rachata Winwon (Campbell University).

Baseball standout Cooper Kunich will play at Erskine College; Matthew Monts will be part of the sailing team at Eckerd College; Sayda Hernandez will compete in tennis at Indiana University; Christian Britschge is set to compete for the football team at Sewanee; Matias Jesus Morales Videla will play soccer at Francis Marion University; and Kierstin Clark will play soccer at Cleveland State University.

COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF THE LOWCOUNTRY AWARDS $61,155 FOR COVID-19 NEEDS

In its seventh round of COVID-19-related grants, Community Foundation of the Lowcountry awarded $61,155 to six organizations that are addressing critical needs resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

The most recipients were Bluffton Jasper Volunteers in Medicine,Greater Cherry Grove Food Pantry, Gullah Geechee Initiative Foundation, Inc., Marshview Community Organic Farm,

Mental Health America of Beaufort/Jasper and Real Champions, Inc.

As of July, $475,717 has been granted to 35 organizations in Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties. Donations are still being accepted. For more information, go to cf-lowcountry.org.

HARDEEVILLE HOSTING ‘FILL THE BUS’ CAMPAIGN

Hardeeville’s recreation department is hosting its annual ‘Fill the Bus” school supplies donation drive for Jasper County schools through Aug. 7. All supplies donated are distributed to Hardeeville Elementary, Royal Live Oaks Academy and Hardeeville-Ridgeland Middle School. Donation can be dropped off at the main entrance of City Hall located at 205 Main Street. For more information, call 843-784-2231.

BLUFFTON SELF HELP FILLING CLASSROOMS

Bluffton Self Help seeks help in providing supplies for Bluffton classrooms. Drop off donations to Bluffton Self Help at 39 Sheridan Circle 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 3.

PAL’S ANNUAL ONLINE AUCTION SCHEDULED FOR AUGUST

Palmetto Animal League’s Bid for PAL Online Auction is set for this month. The auction, at www.PALauction.org, benefits PAL’s no-kill adoption center in Okatie. Bid for PAL begins 8 a.m. Aug. 6 and ends 8 p.m. Aug. 9. The auction allows people to shop the Lowcountry without leaving their couch.