Lauderdale, Award-Winning Columnist, Retires

Longtime Lowcountry journalist David Lauderdale announced his retirement after 43 years in newspapers. Lauderdale wrote in an Island Packet column that July 31 was his final day at the newspaper.
A columnist and senior editor for The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette, Lauderdale won two McClatchy President’s Awards for journalism excellence, and was honored with the 2016 Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce’s Alice Glenn Doughtie Good Citizenship Award for his “selfless community service in the spirit of brotherhood.”
Lauderdale was grand marshal of the Hilton Head Island St. Patrick’s Day Parade in 2019.