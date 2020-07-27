The Beaufort County School District’s plan to reopen includes virtual and in-person options for students. The tenative start date is Sept. 8, pending final board approval. The district said it’s possible it will begin the year with virtual- only instruction because of coronavirus concerns.
Students and staff are required to wear masks at all times, including on buses. View the district’s entire plan at its website (beaufortschools.net).
Beaufort County School District Releases Plan For Reopening
