Beaufort County School District Releases Plan For Reopening

The Beaufort County School District’s plan to reopen includes virtual and in-person options for students. The tenative start date is Sept. 8, pending final board approval. The district said it’s possible it will begin the year with virtual- only instruction because of coronavirus concerns.

Students and staff are required to wear masks at all times, including on buses. View the district’s entire plan at its website (beaufortschools.net). 