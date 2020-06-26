Community Connection

At least 4,300 people have signed a petition on change.org saying the county’s resorts and gated communities should not be called plantations due to the association with slavery. “There is no place for the term “plantation,” a word that conveys generations of racial violence in modern Hilton Head, outside museums telling the absolute truth about the horrors of slavery on plantations,” the petition states. The issue dredges up a painful past for some and disdain of political correctness for others. Managers of some communities balk at how expensive or intricate removing the word would be. Others say it’s nearly impossible to correct 50 years of legal documents.

Peter Kristian, general manager of Hilton Head Plantation told The Island Packet that his community would survey its residents next year to gauge general interest in a name change. If they had a quorum to call a vote, 75% of the community would need to vote in favor to change the community’s bylaws. To then amend the community’s covenants, a separate vote would be needed in which 67% of the community would have to vote for the change. Other Beaufort County communities including Sea Pines and Colleton River voted to remove the word “plantation” from their names in recent years.

HILTON HEAD RALLY FOR JUSTICE AND CHANGE DRAWS LARGE CROWD

Hilton Head Island’s “Rally for Justice and Change” on June 7 at Chaplin Park included speakers and eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence to honor the life of George Floyd, matching the time the Minneapolis man was pinned down by a police officer’s knee on Floyd’s neck. Floyd’s death sparked nationwide outrage and protests. An estimated 1,000 people gathered to show their solidarity on racial and social injustice. “People are hurting because they lost a father, a nephew, a brother,” Ahmad Ward, executive director of Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park said. “You are dealing with humanity not figures.” Many local leaders and elected officials attended the rally.

DISASTER RELIEF FUND LAUNCHED FOR HAMPTON COUNTY RESIDENTS

Hampton County residents have formed the Hampton County Assistance Fund in partnership with Community Foundation of the Lowcountry, to help recovery from the tornado that devastated parts of the county in April. Five people died, 150 homes were damaged or destroyed and the cost to repair or replace the homes exceeds $5 million. The goal is to raise a minimum of $500,000. To donate, visit cflowcountry.civicore.com/hampton-county-assistance-fund.

HILTON HEAD PRESERVING COMMUNITY’S EXPERIENCES DURING PANDEMIC

The unique experiences of Hilton Head Island residents during the pandemic are being preserved in the town’s archives, through a collaboration between The Town of Hilton Head’s records department and its office of cultural affairs. Residents are encouraged the sharing of art, photography and other creative work done during the pandemic. Submitted samples may be used to create digital or physical displays, posted on social media or CultureHHI.org, or otherwise shared with the HHI community. For more information and to upload work, go to culturehhi.org/portfolio/covid-19-survey.

BLUFFTON RESIDENT HONORED BY LOWCOUNTRY LEGAL VOLUNTEERS

Lowcountry Legal Volunteers honored Beverly Bauman with its 2020 Hope and Service Award.

The award recognizes those who have made a significant contribution to LCLV’s mission of providing equal access to justice for all.

Bauman, a Bluffton resident, began volunteering shortly after moving to Bluffton with her husband, Mark, from Katy, Texas in 2018.

COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF THE LOWCOUNTRY AWARDS $40,050 FOR COVID-19 NEEDS

In its sixth round of COVID-19-related grants, Community Foundation of the Lowcountry awarded $40,050 to four organizations that are addressing critical needs resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. The most recent recipients were Campbell Chapel Community Development Ministry (Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church), Christ Lutheran Church, Healing Waters Mission & Wellness Center, and Huspah Missionary Baptist Church.

As of June, $414,562 has been granted to 29 organizations in Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties. Donations are still being accepted. For more information, go to cf-lowcountry.org.

VITA OFFERS FREE DROP OFF TAX PREPARATION

The Lowcountry VITA Coalition will provide tax preparation support on July 6 with free drop-off services at Bluffton Library. Volunteers will take your information from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Taxpayers can park and walk up to the back door where a volunteer will take your information and give an appointment to pick up your return the following Thursday. Face masks must be worn. Bring your own pen to fill out forms. 120 Palmetto Way.

Deep Well Project is also providing drop-off services at the 80 Capital Drive, Hilton Head location. Contact Rita Jones at 843-785-2849. For more information, visit vitalowcountry.org.

FUNDS FOR RENT AVAILABLE THROUGH SC THRIVE PROGRAM

SC Thrive’s COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program has money to help with rent payments and is accepting applications. The program aims to lessen the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic by providing funds to renters affected by shutdowns, closures, layoffs, reduced work hours, or unpaid leave due to the outbreak. Eligible households can receive assistance of $1,500 for rent in a one-time, lump-sum payment made directly to property owners or management companies.

To apply, visit scthrive.org/covid-19-rental-assistance-program.

TURTLE PAINTINGS ON EXHIBIT AT ISLAND REC

Local artist Richard Grant has created a series of paintings that pay homage to loggerhead sea turtles, which nest on Hilton Head Island. The paintings are on display at the Island Rec Center at 20 Wilborn Rd. on Hilton Head Island. Half of the $150 cost of each painting will be donated to Hilton Head Sea Turtle Patrol. More of Grant’s sea turtle paintings are at Midici Italian Kitchen at 7 Greenwood Dr., Hilton Head Island.

CAMPAIGNS RAISE $660,960 FOR LEUKEMIA & LYMPHOMA SOCIETY

The eighth annual Savannah Man & Woman of the Year and fourth annual Students of the Year campaigns in Savannah raised $660,960 for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Jeff Maine of was named man of the year. His team, The JayWalkers, raised $38,713.

Cathleen Barela of Keller Williams Realty was named woman of the year. Her team, Relentless Pursuit, raised $61,435. Cancer Crushers, led by E.B. Threlkeld, Caroline Ambos and Mattie Lynch, earned the title of students of the year by raising $65,213.

PALMETTO GOODWILL HELPS JOB SEEKERS

Palmetto Goodwill is working through a virtual call center to serve the needs of individuals affected by COVID-19. Trained career navigators are ready to help with job placements, online career training, enrollments for professional certification exams, and resources for businesses who are laying off employees. All services are at no cost to the client. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 843-566-0072.

