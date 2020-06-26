Historic Campbell Chapel receives $140,000 grant

The Historic Campbell Chapel of Bluffton has received a $140,000 A-tax grant from the Beaufort County Council. The grant will cover the cost of the first phase of a $2-million restoration project, which is projected to be completed in two years. When finished, the Historic Campbell Chapel will be a state-of-the-art museum and cultural art center.

“The County Council’s willingness to make a large investment during this early phase of the project underscores the project’s significance,” said Rev. Dr. Jon R. Black, pastor of Campbell Chapel AME Church.

The Historic Chapel was built in 1853. It was recognized last year as the second oldest town structure on the National Register of Historic Places.