Town of Hilton Head ends contract with Critter Management

The town of Hilton Head ended its contract with Critter Management after investigating an incident where the company removed an alligator from the Legendary Golf property in May Critter Management will not lose its business license because the town did not find proof that the company broke the law. In a statement, the town said alligators found on private property in the island will not be removed by using town-issued tags. “The Town has previously, and continues to, vehemently condemn the treatment of this alligator after it had been secured by Critter Management,” the statement said. Critter Management owner Joe Maffo and his staff can still wrangle gators, as long as his clients secure a tag from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources themselves.