Reduce risk by buying flood insurance

Hurricane season is here and with it comes risk of flooding. Ray Farmer, the Director of the South Carolina Department of Insurance, urges consumers to consider buying flood insurance, even if it is not mandatory where they live. He said 20 percent of the National Flood Insurance Program’s flood claims come from consumers who live in areas that are not considered high-risk flood areas. In the last 10 years, flooding cost the U.S. $40.3 billion in damages according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association. Flood insurance is available through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) and through some private insurance companies.