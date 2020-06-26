Breeze trolleys resume with free rides

The Breeze trolleys serving Hilton Head Island resumed services June 22. The route, service hours and stops are the same as last year, but the rides are free. To contain the spread of COVID19, The Breeze is implementing safety precautions, including frequent cleaning and disinfecting of the trolleys; passengers will board in front and exit through the back door; hand sanitizers will be provided; and passengers are encouraged to wear facial coverings.
Service is expected to continue operating through October.
For more information and a map of stops, visit www.breezetrolley.com.