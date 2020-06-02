Community Connection

St. Joseph’s/Candler has opened a campus on Buckwalter Place in Bluffton. Phase I of the 40,000-square-foot complex has an emphasis on oncology and an expansion of medical and radiation oncology services. It features state-of-the-art medical equipment and a linear accelerator for advanced radiation treatments. Phase 2 will expand primary care, specialty care, imaging and other medical services.

LONG COVE FUND GRANT SUPPORTS COVID-19 RESPONSE FUND

Long Cove Fund granted $20,000 to the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry’s Community COVID-19 Response Fund. The fund was created to rapidly deploy resources to community-based, front-line nonprofit organizations addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties. To support the effort, the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry matched the grant, making the Long Cove Fund grant a total of $40,000.

WOMEN’S ASSOCIATION NAMES YOUTH COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD WINNERS

The Women’s Association of Hilton Head Island Youth Community Service Award Program has recognized five high school students for their community service. The students were awarded with $1,000 each. Recipients are Logan Bedenbaugh (Hilton Head High School), Kierstin Clark (Hilton Head Preparatory High School), Madison Frank (Hilton Head Preparatory High School), Laura Huggins (Hilton Head High School) and Anna Sulek (Hilton Head Preparatory High School).

The award began in 1980 as a way to recognize local students and has recognized more than 100 students.

POLITE NAMED S.C. YOUTH OF YEAR

Amonnie Polite has been awarded the 2020 South Carolina Youth of the Year title by Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The honor came with $2,500 scholarship. Polite is a member of the Boys & Girls Club of Bluffton.

The Youth of the Year title is an honor bestowed upon an exemplary young person in recognition of leadership, service, academic excellence and dedication to live a healthy lifestyle. The Youth of the Year program honors the nation’s most awe-inspiring young people on their path to great futures and encourages all kids to lead, succeed and inspire.

Polite, 17, is a junior at May River High School and has been a member of the Boys & Girls Club of Bluffton for nearly a decade.

AL-ANON SUPPORT GROUPS MEET ONLINE, RESUMING AT YANA CLUB

Al-Anon of Beaufort County, a support program for families and friends of alcoholics, has live Zoom groups and discussion board, forum-style electronic meetings every day. There are also limited in-person meetings taking place at the YANA Club on Hilton Head Island. Participation is free, but donations are accepted. For more information, visit www.al-anon-lowcountry.org.

LIBRARY LAUNCHES CURBSIDE SERVICE

All Beaufort County Library branches and bookmobiles are closed to the public, but contactless, curbside service for books and DVDs is available from noon – 4 p.m. Mon.-Friday. Call the library branch and ask for the titles you want. Then park in the designated area, call again to let staff know you have arrived and pop your trunk. Beaufort County library staff is available via the Contact Us form on the library’s website. Residents who do not have library cards are asked to apply for a temporary library card by visiting the library’s website. For more information, visit www.beaufortcountylibrary.org.

ALL SAINTS GARDEN TOUR CANCELLED

The 2020 All Saints Garden Tour has been cancelled due to the pandemic. A fund was established to support charities that anticipated funds from the tour. BackPack Buddies of Bluffton, Backpack Buddies of Hilton Head Island, Jasper County Backpack Buddies, Hilton Head Island Safe Harbour, St. Stephens United Methodist Church Outreach Foodbank, and Family Promise were named grant recipients. Donations will be divided equally among the recipients.

For donation information, visit www.allsaints-hhi.org.

HAY, RAMIREZ EARN ROTARY SCHOLARSHIPS

The Rotary Club of Hilton Head Island awarded scholarships in the amount of $4,000 per year —for a total of $16,000 each—to Riley Hay and Tania Ramirez, both seniors at Hilton Head Island High School. Applicants were evaluated on their potential for post-secondary success in a university or technical college as indicated by academic performance, financial need, community service, work experience, and letters of recommendation

NEW NONPROFIT BRINGS BIRTHDAY PARTIES TO KIDS IN NEED

The Celebration Projects, a new nonprofit, will provide birthday parties to children in need. It seeks children who have experienced adversity from physical or learning disabilities, children with autism and families experiencing financial hardship.

The party will include the location, activities, entertainment, food, drink, cake, decorations, favors and gifts. Founder Libby O’Regan said due to coronavirus the parties will be small gatherings following social distancing guidelines or a cake, presents and an at-home party kit for the child. The Celebration Projects is supported by donations from individuals and businesses and is accepting nominations and applications at www.thecelebrationsproject.org.

PAL PET FOOD DRIVE HELPS KEEP ANIMALS IN HOMES

Palmetto Animal League is collecting needed food supplies for less fortunate pets for distribution at local food pantries.

Bring the following pet food items (any brand) to the PAL Adoption Center:

Bags of cat, dog, puppy and kitten dry food

Canned dog and cat food

Broken or open bags of dog and cat food.

Staff and volunteers examine them for freshness and repackage. There is also an Amazon registry on the organizaton’s website. The PAL Adoption Center is open Mon.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. 56 Riverwalk Blvd., Okatie. For more information: 843-645-1725 or info@palmettoanimalleague.org

WEXFORD FOUNDATION DONATES $100,000 TO LOCAL CHARITIES

The Wexford Foundation donated more than $100,000 to 14 local non-profits with immediate needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the funds were directed to charities dealing with hunger and housing, but Wexford also contributed to education, software and the funding of PPE for agencies in need of equipment.

YOU STILL HAVE TIME TO COMPLETE THE CENSUS

Census Day was April 1, so you might have thought that the deadline for being counted in the U.S. Census had passed. But it is not too late to be counted. April 1 was a key reference date for the 2020 Census - not a deadline. How you respond to the 2020 Census will help determine how billions of dollars in federal funding will flow into our area. By law, the Census Bureau cannot release any identifiable information about you, your home, or your business, even to law enforcement agencies, under Title 13 of the U.S. Code. Response to census online at 2020census.gov; by calling 844-330-2020 for English, and 844-468-2020 for Spanish and 12 other languages, from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m.; or by mail if you received the short questionnaire.

