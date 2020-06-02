Palmetto Electric Provides Aid With Give 5 Initiative

Palmetto Electric plans to help residents in Hampton, Jasper and southern Beaufort counties through a voluntary initiative called Give 5. The effort will assist those faced with growing rent, mortgage, food and utility bills because of economic hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Palmetto Electric asks members to pledge a voluntary tax-deductible donation of at least $5 to their electric bill for one month.

The money will be divided equally among four local non-profit agencies in the Palmetto Electric service area: Bluffton Self Help, Beaufort-Jasper Economic Opportunity Commission, Deep Well and United Ministries of Hampton.

Palmetto Electric Cooperative and Operation Round Up will match the amount for every member donation (up to a total of $50,000 each).

Members can pledge their donation by calling the office at 1-800-922-5551 or by visiting www.palmetto.coop.