Bluffton-Hilton Head Chamber of Commerce Leads Path Forward

The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce has taken the lead to reopen the local economy with its Path Forward Readiness Plan, a comprehensive set of protocols designed to protect the health and safety of the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 250 businesses have taken the pledge to adhere to the guidelines, providing a consistent, community-wide approach to reducing the risk of transmission of the coronavirus.
Businesses that agree to follow the guidelines and sign the pledge receive a “We Took the Pledge” seal to display on their doors, helping reassure customers and guests that appropriate protective measures have been taken to safeguard their health.