Bluffton-Hilton Head Chamber of Commerce Leads Path Forward

The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce has taken the lead to reopen the local economy with its Path Forward Readiness Plan, a comprehensive set of protocols designed to protect the health and safety of the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 250 businesses have taken the pledge to adhere to the guidelines, providing a consistent, community-wide approach to reducing the risk of transmission of the coronavirus.

The Chamber translated the program’s flipbook into Spanish and made it available on its website thepathforward.org. The flipbook includes best practice checklists specific to each of nine sectors: small business/services, retail, faith-based organizations, restaurants, the arts, hotels, short-term rentals, childcare and recreation/attractions.

Businesses that agree to follow the guidelines and sign the pledge receive a “We Took the Pledge” seal to display on their doors, helping reassure customers and guests that appropriate protective measures have been taken to safeguard their health.

 