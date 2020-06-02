Subscribe

African-American Poetry, Photography, Art Sought

South Carolina African American Heritage Commission (SCAAHC) is documenting the impact of the coronavirus through the African American perspective. The organization has opened a portal called Black Carolinians Speak: Portraits of a Pandemic and invites African American South Carolinians to chronicle the personal impact of the pandemic through stories, photography, video, art work, poetry, and other forms of expression. This an opportunity to provide future generations with knowledge as to how people persevered through a time that altered a sense of normalcy.

Although contributions from all African Americans from South Carolina are welcome, the SCAAHC is particularly seeking perspectives of the pandemic from professionals in healthcare, law enforcement, tourism, faith-based organizations, tourism industries, and education (students, teachers and administrators). The Heritage Commission is also interested in how students were affected during the pandemic. Go to greenbookofsc.com/speak.