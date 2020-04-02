Community Connection

To donate or for more information, go to cf-lowcountry.org or call 843-681-9100.

The foundation will match up to $100,000 given to the fund, which will be doled out in phases. The first phase will support health and human services nonprofit groups working with residents who lack access to health care or who are food or housing insecure.

To help Lowcountry residents with hardships and consequences caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Community Foundation of the Lowcountry has created the Lowcountry Community COVID-19 Response Fund. The fund will rapidly deploy resources to community-based, frontline nonprofit organizations addressing the pandemic in Beaufort, Jasper, Hampton and Colleton counties, helping to ease the burden on employees of small businesses, the food and beverage industry, and others impacted by job losses and reduced wages due to the virus.

ALLSAINTS GARDEN TOUR NAMES POSTER WINNER

Artist Neil Clark’s painting “Along the Path” has been named the winner of this year’s All Saints Garden Tour poster competition. The work will appear on the garden tour’s poster and booklet cover. Other finalists include Patricia Diemand, Steven Edelstein, LeAnn Kalita and Murray Sease. This year, 38 artists submitted artwork in the competition. The art was judged by professional artists and was on display at Hilton Head Regional Medical Center. The winner of the People’s Choice competition was Rick Locke’s “Tama Peacock Twins.”

SOBA NAMES WINNERS OF JUDGED SHOW

Nearly 100 artists entered the Society of Bluffton Artists’ 26th annual Judged Show. Joanne Talbot received Best in Show for her watercolor painting “At the Table.” First-place winners included Talbot in watercolor, Ron Selby in photography, John Meckley in oil,Sheila Garbasky in acrylic, Audrey Alkind in mixed media and Mary Burrell in the “other” category.

ARTS CENTER FUNDRAISER GOES ONLINE

The Arts Center of Coastal Carolina has canceled its March 21 fundraising event because of the COVID-19 outbreak, but the arts center can still be supported through its Bourbon & Bubbles online auction.

Auction items include Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve 15-Year Bourbon, seats in a luxury suite at FedEx Field for a 2020 Washington Redskins football game, and a private flight to Charleston for lunch — plus a Visa gift card to spend during an afternoon downtown. Bidding closes at 5 p.m. April 10. The online auction will help the arts center continue to produce performances and provide education programs. For more information, go to artshhi.com/spring-gala.

PET SCANS AVAILABLE IN BLUFFTON

Hilton Head Regional Healthcare now offers positron emission tomography services at its Bluffton medical campus. Previously, PET services were not offered in the Bluffton, Hardeeville or Hilton Head Island area. The Bluffton medical campus is open Monday through Friday.

BLUFFTON HIGH COUNSELOR RECEIVES RECOGNITION

Bluffton High School counselor Kelly Homan was named the Beaufort County School District’s Counselor of the Year for 2020. A three-person panel of district administrators evaluated this year’s candidates. Homan is credited with developing a number of innovative counseling programs, serves as a liaison with the U.S. military and works with community groups on counseling initiatives.

ROTARY CLUB SPONSORS HABITAT FOR HUMANITY HOME

The Rotary Club of Hilton Head Island started work on a new Hilton Head Regional Habitat for Humanity home in February. The Rotary Club raised $70,000 to pay for the house and provided volunteer hours to finish the project. This is the second home the club has built in The Glen, a Habitat for Humanity community on Hilton Head Island. As part of the Habitat program, the homebuyer participated in workshops on home maintenance, budgeting, insurance, disaster preparedness and more to help prepare for successful homeownership.

A YEAR WITHOUT TRADITION. THE LOWCOUNTRY WILL MISS THE RBC HERITAGE.

This year’s RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing was canceled to protect the public from the COVID-19 pandemic.

And while canceling the event is good news for public health, it could also affect the Lowcountry’s economy — the thousands of patrons who annually flock to Harbour Town Golf Links to watch some of the world’s top golfers pump millions of dollars into Hilton Head Island’s shops, restaurants and hotels.

But how big an impact will canceling the tournament have? Last year, the Heritage Classic Foundation hired Clemson University, in partnership with University of South Carolina Beaufort, to conduct a study to determine the economic impacts of the event. The following is an abbreviated look at the study:

In 2019, 135,000 people attended the event, bringing $102 million to the state’s economy. The event supported 1,131 jobs and generated $6.72 million in state and local taxes.

Of the more than 2,220 people surveyed, more than 90% said they’d likely return to Hilton Head during another time of year.

Visitors stayed on Hilton Head or in other areas of Beaufort County an average of five nights, spending an average of $672.70 per person. An estimated $38 million was spent by visitors on lodging and dining.

Since 1987, the RBC Heritage has also contributed $44.6 million to those in need in South Carolina and Georgia, including $3.2 million through the Heritage Classic Foundation in 2019.

Source: Clemson University and University of South Carolina Beaufort

