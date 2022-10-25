Holiday Gift Guide

1. Cinque Rouge by Lydia Chojnacki. Art League of Hilton Head | 843-681-5060 | ArtLeagueHHI.org

2. Diamond stud earrings are always a welcomed choice that she will cherish for years to come. Heritage Fine Jewelry | 843-689-2900 | heritagejewelershhi.com.

3. New Norfolk Quilted Bomber from Peter Millar. John Bayley Clothiers | 843-715-0713

4. Wine tasting from Partout, A Wandering Wine Experience. Partout Wine | partout.wine

5. Luxe acrylic games such as Rummy Tile Game and Dominos. J Banks | 843-681-5122 | jbanksdesign.com

6. Gorgeous soft leather and signature hardware – Hammitt bags and wallets make the perfect gift! Gifted Hilton Head | 843-842-8787 | GiftedHiltonHead.com.

7. Red poinsettia. Bruno’s Landscape & Nursery | BrunoLandscapeAndNursery.com | 843-682-2624.

8. 100% Cashmere shawl/scarf. Maggie and Me | 6 Bruin Rd., Bluffton | 843-707- 9083.

9. Handcrafted oyster shell trees. Mingles, Coligny Plaza | minglesonhhi.com | 843-785-3883

10. Holiday topiaries tea towel | Mads Studio & Co. | 334-318-9210 | Madsstudioco.com.

11. 18K hand engraved yellow gold and white mother of pearl 17” necklace by Italian designer Marco Bicego. Forsythe Jewelers | 843-671-7070 | forsythejewelers.biz

12. Sized to fly, this chiffon bag gift set includes Spray On Body Mist, Shea Butter Balm, and Body Lotion. Faces Day Spa | 843-785-3075 | FacesDaySpa.com.

13. Howling Coyote delightful treats for your dog - they’re wholly made with just chicken and oats in South Carolina. Salty Dog Cafe | 843-671-2233 | saltydog.com

14. Plush Santa dog toy. EverGreen Pet Lodge | 843-681-8354 | EvergreenPetLodgeHHI.com

15. Bogg Bag now available at Island Child in Aqua, Coral, Mint & Carolina Blue. Island Child, The Village of Wexford | islandchild.com | 843-686-KIDS