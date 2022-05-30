Father’s DAY GIFT Guide

An assortment of ideas for the perfect present for dad.

1. JOHN BAYLEY CLOTHIER | 843-715-0713 |

Smathers & Branson South Carolina Needlepoint Toiletry Bag are made with 100% hand-stitched needlepoint, full-grain Italian leather, and lined with an easy to clean, water repellent, nylon fabric. This attractive and functional bag will hold all your toiletries keeping you looking smart and organized while on your travels.

2. SALTY DOG 843.842.6331 | SaltyDog.com

Dad’s love our long sleeve Salty Dog Performance Tee with SPF 50. Keep them cool & protected all summer long on the beach and the boat!

3. GIFTED HILTON HEAD | 843-842-8787 | GiftedHiltonHead.com

Bottle opener made with upcycled golf clubs.

4. COASTAL PROVISIONS COMPANY | 843-341-3838 |

Coligny Plaza Shopping Center colignyplaza.com/coastal-provisions/

5. ICON SUPERSTORE | 843-815-4266 | Iconofsc.com |

Electric neighborhood vehicles, golf cars and more. Great new colors for dad!